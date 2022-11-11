zPif03Kd in
FTX files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the crypto ecosystem is on the verge of collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried is stepping down as CEO and their lawyer is stepping in to cover them during the filing.
TLDR: FTX went from a $32 billion dollar company to the brink of collapse, was then on the verge of being acquired (Binance) and was quickly rejected after due diligence. Customers were unable to withdraw their funds and the collapse has impacted the crypto ecosystem.
John J. Ray III, a lawyer who stepped in during the final days of Enron (LOL), takes over as CEO to oversee the Chapter 11 proceedings.
What a ride this is...
PS: FTX US is 'okay' but who feels good about that honestly?
9
3453
Sort by:
cualquierTechnical Program Manager
All this apologizing on Twitter... like dude, transparency and trust, don't just magically appear. You gotta own this and do some time for the fraud because holy cow, this is madness. I'm surprised he hasnt been arrested yet.
4
jfo1Software Engineer
I forgive him. 😇
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,409