FTX files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the crypto ecosystem is on the verge of collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried is stepping down as CEO and their lawyer is stepping in to cover them during the filing.





TLDR: FTX went from a $32 billion dollar company to the brink of collapse, was then on the verge of being acquired (Binance) and was quickly rejected after due diligence. Customers were unable to withdraw their funds and the collapse has impacted the crypto ecosystem.





John J. Ray III, a lawyer who stepped in during the final days of Enron (LOL), takes over as CEO to oversee the Chapter 11 proceedings.





What a ride this is...





PS: FTX US is 'okay' but who feels good about that honestly?