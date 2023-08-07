Sam177 in
I hear a lot from senior developers that the best way to learn coding is not watching tutorials and copy pasting them. Instead, we should work on projects and learn as we get stuck through them. Can anybody first clarify on this?
Secondly, if that really is the case, then where should I get help from if I get stuck on a project. Also, how would I know how to structure my project? Like what to build first? Basically, I won't have any idea where im headed to? I would be extremely grateful if a Senior or Experienced Developer gives his opinion.
Most of my career has been built on skills that I learned through pure curiosity.
When it comes the choosing a project start super small and pick something that sounds like fun. If you are not engaged with what you are working on, you are unlikely to learn much.