I hear a lot from senior developers that the best way to learn coding is not watching tutorials and copy pasting them. Instead, we should work on projects and learn as we get stuck through them. Can anybody first clarify on this?





Secondly, if that really is the case, then where should I get help from if I get stuck on a project. Also, how would I know how to structure my project? Like what to build first? Basically, I won't have any idea where im headed to? I would be extremely grateful if a Senior or Experienced Developer gives his opinion.