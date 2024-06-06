Germans of levels.fyi - are all the companies like this?

I recently started a new job in Germany, after working for an US based tech firm. And I find these things quite interesting:

- quite a lot of old people, not gonna lie there is probably 2-5 people still in their 20s or early 30s. Most people are >50

- everyone works so slow. I find it weird seeing how much time is spent for stupid things, still using paper etc. And the amount spend chitchatting is insane

- everyone is so concerned about making it 40hrs, but really don't work for probably 20 each week.





Keep in mind this is not a government job thing, it's a profitable private company that works in several countries