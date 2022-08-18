Kunalswe in
What is the first step In getting job on H1B visa in US
do first we Had to get HIB visa then apply to US company or first Crack the Interview and then that company will sponsor you H1B
kikoo35
First interview, sign hiring agreement then, they start the H1B but pre-condition to start is the H1B
Kunalswe
What you meant is first I had to apply to that US based company then if they will select me and will be ready to hire me then they will start the H1B visa glti processing and sponsor me visa which means first I had to Crack that US based company then they will sponsor me visa and start the process
