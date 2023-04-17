bugwrangler in  
Security Software Engineer  

Marks and Spencer’s Feedback

Hello Folks, I been offered lead security engineer role at M&S. any insights on the work culture, team dynamics, leadership style, opportunities for growth and development, and any other feedback that may be relevant to newbie? 

What is the work-life balance like at M&S?

How is the collaboration and teamwork within the organization?

Are there opportunities for professional development and advancement in the security engineering field at M&S?

What are some of the notable aspects of the work culture at M&S, both positive and negative?

Location : Paddigton, London
uverjumpSoftware Engineer  
Don't have much insight for M&S specifically, but I'm curious to know how your overall process went. I was thinking about applying, but wasn't sure how the interview experience was like and all that
