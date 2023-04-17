bugwrangler in
Marks and Spencer’s Feedback
Hello Folks, I been offered lead security engineer role at M&S. any insights on the work culture, team dynamics, leadership style, opportunities for growth and development, and any other feedback that may be relevant to newbie?
What is the work-life balance like at M&S?
How is the collaboration and teamwork within the organization?
Are there opportunities for professional development and advancement in the security engineering field at M&S?
What are some of the notable aspects of the work culture at M&S, both positive and negative?
Location : Paddigton, London
1
3144
Sort by:
uverjumpSoftware Engineer
Don't have much insight for M&S specifically, but I'm curious to know how your overall process went. I was thinking about applying, but wasn't sure how the interview experience was like and all that
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482