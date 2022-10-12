Intel laying of thousands of people 😖

I saw the news this morning and this is a huge blow. Some divisions, including Intel’s sales, marketing, and engineering will be affected, some more than others. 2022 sales would be about $11 billion lower than it previously expected apparently. I feel so bad for the everyone being impacted. This is not good guys...





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-11/intel-is-planning-thousands-of-job-cuts-in-face-of-pc-slowdown