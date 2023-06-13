DaVinciCodes in
Nvidia Senior SE Interview
Hello community, I got an interview scheduled with Nvidia.
Any info on what to expect would be helpful!
Its gonna be the first call, but its scheduled for 90 minutes, hence a little confused on what to expect.
Anyone have gone through an interview process with Nvidia recently?
I interviewed for a senior front end position in the last year, from what I understand it's very team dependent. My initial phone screen was with a mid level member of the team I was applying for. They had a basic html page that they had me add css and plain javascript to, adding some interactions and message display. Really testing the basics.
Yeah, OP I'd ask who your interviewer is because it might dictate how that first interview goes. If it's with another engineer on the team, it'll probably be a lot of technical interviewing and then some behavioral questions. If it's with the hiring manager, it might lean more behavioral
