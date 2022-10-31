LolaTulu in
Spotify Data Scientist salaries in London, UK
Hello,
Does anyone here have info on what salaries (plus total compensation) are like for Spotify Data Scientists in London, UK in GBP currency?
I've searched on levels.fyi but I only see three submissions and all in USD. I know I can convert USD to GBP on Google, but it would still be nice for levels.fyi to display salaries in local currency.
pieseesData Analyst
Looks like some of the pages have that ability but the table doesn't. I just found this page with a conversion: https://www.levels.fyi/t/data-scientist/locations/united-kingdom
