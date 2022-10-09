19g616l0xjzrkk in
Assessment tests for Roblox
Hi guys.
I recently got assessment tests for PM internships, does anyone have any idea on how to crack it?
I am just student and have no idea what kind of questions they will ask.
You said you got the assessments but aren’t aware of the questions?
1
I have only limited time to solve them, once I open them I can't leave it. This is what they have mentioned in mail. After you've completed the assessments, you should expect to hear from us within 10 business days. Your assessments consists of 3 tasks: • Task 1 (Cognitive Skills, 35 minutes): Incomplete • Task 2 (Cognitive Skills, 30 minutes): Incomplete • Task 3 (Coding Skills, 70 minutes): Incomplete If you've taken the assessments in a previous hiring cycle, please note that your assessment will have different content this cycle.
