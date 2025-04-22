A Great Manager is Worth 2x Your Salary

I know everyone focuses on compensation, but with the more experience you gain, the more learn that there are a lot of bad managers out there. For every 10 managers out there, nine out of the ten are bad. If you find a great manager, do everything to keep him as your manager. A good manager is worth his weight in gold.





What defines a great manager? These are some qualities, in no particular order.

He lets you take the time you need to recover when you are sick.

He doesn't contact you when you are on vacation.

He doesn't contact you when he is on vacation.

He leaves you alone to do your work independently and trusts you to get it done.

He encourages you to get training to enhance your skillset and ensures the company pays for it.

He values your input and keeps you aware what is going on with the team and the company as a whole.

Where deadlines are flexible, he is willing to give you extra time.

He knows how to lift your spirits up when your back is against the wall.

He can make your team laugh and is generally upbeat.

When it is crunch time, he is very clear with his expectations and directions. He doesn't change them halfway through the project.

He understands you have a life outside of work--if you have a family, he respects those boundaries.

He knows how to lead when pressure is on.

He doesn't contact you over the weekend.



