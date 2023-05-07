randomint64bits in
Job switch
Is it safe to apply for a software developer role to a FAANG company right now? I am thinking for a switch. Have 2 years of experience
Update: Thanks for the perspectives!
andy1978
I think it's not just about safety but about the number of candidates on the market. Everything is harder now, many big companies have just frozen their hiring, and lots and lots of people with FAANG in their resumes are looking for a job... Everything is harder, just receiving an invitation to the interview you should apply to much more positions. I would imagine the interview questions - interviewers won't hold back, and unleash the wrath upon thee.
