Stock options - is it worth the risks?
I'm fairly new to the stock options based equity system and I'm not quite sure whether I understand its 'advantages' correctly.
I've been offered 7500 shares to a strike price of 1.7 € each.
So this means I need to put in 12k€ of my own net money to buy these shares. But then it's completely unclear when (if ever) I can sell these shares again?
* If the company never goes public that money is just locked away from me?
* If the company shuts down, the money is lost
* If the company goes public chances are still that it's evaluated lower than the original strike price
I won't even start with tax implications as I'm living in Germany and I'm fairly sure that 90% of accountants here wouldn't know how the (potential) gains are handled.
On top of that, in Germany, even if you make say 10k/month, your net salary is just a little more than 5k (yes, we give away roughly 50% for taxes and social/health insurance).
So investing 12k into such a gamble sounds unreasonable risky to me.
Am I missing anything? How does this all work out in the US? I have the impression that stock options are fairly popular over there.
But yeah, your worries are correct. There's a very low chance your options will ever be worth ANYTHING. There's an ever lower chance they will be worth a substantial amount. Unless the company is already super developed and close to IPO or acquisition, you should probably treat them like monopoly money.
Now for the technicalities of the options, you can cash them in during so-called "liquidity events" that include an IPO, acquisition or (rare but getting more popular) tender offers. These events are usually rare and long in the future, but it doesn't hurt to ask your hiring manager about the excepted timeline for these events.
The tax obligations vary a lot by country. I would recommend you check on r/Finanzen or even with an actual accountant - I strongly disagree that most would not know how these taxes are handled! But the specific tax system will also decide if it makes sense to hold on until close to a liquidity event and exercise them only then (when it's pretty certain you'll make a profit), or exercise them immediately after receiving them (when you're likely just throwing cash away).
In general, you should comprehensively assess the probability your company does well. Do you really believe in it religiously? Are you prepared to put in the hours to make it work? Or is it just another employer for you, and you don't particularly see them succeeding in the future? Remember that in a startup, you're likely pouring an awful lot of overtime in anyway, which is also equivalent to cash. It might even be worth more than those 12k to exercise...