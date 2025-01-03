Stock options - is it worth the risks?

I'm fairly new to the stock options based equity system and I'm not quite sure whether I understand its 'advantages' correctly.





I've been offered 7500 shares to a strike price of 1.7 € each.

So this means I need to put in 12k€ of my own net money to buy these shares. But then it's completely unclear when (if ever) I can sell these shares again?

* If the company never goes public that money is just locked away from me?

* If the company shuts down, the money is lost

* If the company goes public chances are still that it's evaluated lower than the original strike price





I won't even start with tax implications as I'm living in Germany and I'm fairly sure that 90% of accountants here wouldn't know how the (potential) gains are handled.





On top of that, in Germany, even if you make say 10k/month, your net salary is just a little more than 5k (yes, we give away roughly 50% for taxes and social/health insurance).

So investing 12k into such a gamble sounds unreasonable risky to me.





Am I missing anything? How does this all work out in the US? I have the impression that stock options are fairly popular over there.