Fresh grad

Greetings,





I am a recent graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering who is currently facing a dilemma. I am unable to decide on a field to pursue for a full-time job. While I enjoy coding in general and have worked on various projects during my university time in both embedded systems and web development, I am finding it difficult to choose between the two. My experience includes working with C++, Java, JavaScript, python and I am willing to learn other languages as well.





However, as I look at the current job market and seek guidance from my friends, some suggest I should pursue software development as the market for embedded systems is not promising. Conversely, I have a stronger inclination towards embedded systems than software development.





Given the above context, I seek your advice on what would be the best course of action for me to take. Should I move away from embedded systems development and focus solely on software development?





Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to hearing from you soon.





Best regards,