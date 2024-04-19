Kareem magdi in
Fresh grad
Greetings,
I am a recent graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering who is currently facing a dilemma. I am unable to decide on a field to pursue for a full-time job. While I enjoy coding in general and have worked on various projects during my university time in both embedded systems and web development, I am finding it difficult to choose between the two. My experience includes working with C++, Java, JavaScript, python and I am willing to learn other languages as well.
However, as I look at the current job market and seek guidance from my friends, some suggest I should pursue software development as the market for embedded systems is not promising. Conversely, I have a stronger inclination towards embedded systems than software development.
Given the above context, I seek your advice on what would be the best course of action for me to take. Should I move away from embedded systems development and focus solely on software development?
Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to hearing from you soon.
Best regards,
7
3380
Sort by:
4
jdduellakRecruiter
Agreed^
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,547
Just because the buzzword “IoT” is dying doesn’t mean embedded will go away. They will just start to call it “Edge AI”