Fresh grad

Greetings,

I am a recent graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering who is currently facing a dilemma. I am unable to decide on a field to pursue for a full-time job. While I enjoy coding in general and have worked on various projects during my university time in both embedded systems and web development, I am finding it difficult to choose between the two. My experience includes working with C++, Java, JavaScript, python and I am willing to learn other languages as well.

However, as I look at the current job market and seek guidance from my friends, some suggest I should pursue software development as the market for embedded systems is not promising. Conversely, I have a stronger inclination towards embedded systems than software development. 

Given the above context, I seek your advice on what would be the best course of action for me to take. Should I move away from embedded systems development and focus solely on software development?

Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Computer Engineering  
I’m in the same boat of just about to graduate, but from my point of view embedded is not going anywhere. The applications are still near endless (medical, robotics, wearables, etc.) and I think if anything people will want their devices to process more of their data locally on device rather than in the cloud as the population becomes more aware of privacy concerns. Also will only become more feasible as processors get more power efficient.
Just because the buzzword “IoT” is dying doesn’t mean embedded will go away. They will just start to call it “Edge AI”
Recruiter  
Agreed^

