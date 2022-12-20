Hi,





I'm new here, but I liked it already :)





Anyways, I have been working as a MLOps engineer for almost 1 year. I started as just an MLOps Engineer, and then jumped to a Senior MLOps Engineer position after 6-7 months there.





Now, what I am wondering is, what do you think MLOps career path can evolve into? I mean, can be a Principal MLOps, or a Team Lead (but what team? usually we work alone or there are only 1 or 2 MLOps people in the company), a Manager (Manager to Data-Science team maybe since we are more experienced in putting models or something into production that client can use?, or maybe a Project Manager?





What do you think?





I, personally, interested more in going for management, business, products aspects of the process than going for more and full technical like technical team lead or something like that. But I don't have any idea how possible this is.