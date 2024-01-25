Lauretta in
Pivoting into Product Manager role
Hi, I am currently in the market for a product manager role. I have a background in implementation project management, learning and development and would love to pivot into product management. Any advice on going that route I was laid off back in May 2023 and it’s been extremely difficult getting into a product role or finding a job. I am open to any advice or suggestion. Please help.
KirkAlbroProduct Manager
I've seen it mentioned in other threads here, but the market in general for Product Managers is probably just as tough as it is for engineers, there are so many PMs looking for work and way too little openings right now, hoping it picks up later this year, but sounds like you should have solid, relevant experience.
LaurettaOperations
I appreciate your input, thank you!
