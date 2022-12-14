Zack J in  
Product Manager  

Looking for a Mentor.

Looking for a mentor. I didn't come from a white collar family. Would be nice to have a mentor in the PM/tech space. 

LevelUpFYITechnical Program Manager  
Happy to help provide some perspective on any specific topics.

With respect to levels community, I’ve found it helpful to post about a topic or career question requesting feedback, and generally you’ll get a handful of helpful comments.

Are you looking for mentorship in any specific area or aspect of your career?
HardWorker123Product Manager  
More so just someone to talk to as I come into challenges at work. I normally don’t have anyone to talk to that understands the PM world.

