Zack J in
Looking for a Mentor.
Looking for a mentor. I didn't come from a white collar family. Would be nice to have a mentor in the PM/tech space.
HardWorker123Product Manager
More so just someone to talk to as I come into challenges at work. I normally don’t have anyone to talk to that understands the PM world.
With respect to levels community, I’ve found it helpful to post about a topic or career question requesting feedback, and generally you’ll get a handful of helpful comments.
Are you looking for mentorship in any specific area or aspect of your career?