Applied scientist
Can someone tell me the salary range for applied scientists at Amazon Seattle?
Role: L5
YOE: 5
rokuramaruSoftware Engineer
Try this page and put seattle in the search bar towards the middle of the page. Looks like ~250-300ish?https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/software-engineer/levels/sde-ii
Sorry about that c/p job lol https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/software-engineer/levels/sde-ii
