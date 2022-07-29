AMZ9999AS in  
Machine Learning Engineer  

Applied scientist

Can someone tell me the salary range for applied scientists at Amazon Seattle?

Role: L5

YOE: 5

rokuramaruSoftware Engineer  
Try this page and put seattle in the search bar towards the middle of the page. Looks like ~250-300ish?https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/software-engineer/levels/sde-ii
rokuramaruSoftware Engineer  
Sorry about that c/p job lol https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/software-engineer/levels/sde-ii
