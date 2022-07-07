coffeepls in
Seattle Startup Flexe Gets Unicorn Status 🦄
Wow, despite everything we've been seeing in the VC/Startup space it's pretty cool to see that there are still companies that are getting Unicorn status! How do you guys think it'll play out in the long run?
https://www.geekwire.com/2022/flexe-is-seattles-newest-unicorn-warehousing-startup-lands-119m-as-demand-grows/
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
Companies that are legit are still trudging along and almost unaffected. Raising off of basic fundamental business metrics. 9 year old company and their growth had this fundraise a long time coming.
