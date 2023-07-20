Emmanuel Ugwu in  
Software Engineer  

Good day fellas. Pls help me review my resume. Thank you so much.

(105KB)

6
3201
Sort by:
kretem45DevOps  
GitHub link with portfolio. Create two or three repos with example Python apps, especially if related to your experience (but do not copy because of
intellectual property, just use the same solution or data structures). This will double the power of your resume
2
Emmanuel UgwuSoftware Engineer  
Thank you so much Kretem. I will do just that.

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482