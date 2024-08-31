Expected Salary for Fresh CSE Graduate from AIUB in Software Engineering?





I’m currently pursuing my bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from AIUB (American International University-Bangladesh) and am about to graduate soon. I’m aiming for a position as a Software Engineer in my first job.





I would love to get some insights on what salary range I can realistically expect as a fresh graduate entering the tech industry. Any information on starting salaries for similar roles, especially from those who have graduated from private universities or have knowledge about the market in Bangladesh, would be greatly appreciated.





Thanks in advance!

Hi everyone,