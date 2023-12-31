FAANG salaries in EU

TL;DR: I am wondering if it's worth aiming for FAANG companies for salary purposes in the EU.





Hi!

I have 5 years of experience as a Java (mainly Spring) developer. My current salary is $60,000, and I am working towards a promotion that will bring it up to $72,000. I am considering joining the outtalent.com program to prepare myself for FAANG interviews, but they take 10% of your base salary for 2 years as payment. I am not sure if it will be profitable for me, as from what I can see, FAANG EU salaries aren't significantly higher compared to other companies.

Therefore, I would like to ask for your opinion on the matter. Perhaps it is a better long-term option than just sticking to Java jobs?