Michael Gatmaitan in
Hi, I'm a self-taught developer looking for a job
I taught myself for 3 years to code in HTML, CSS (SCSS), JS & React.js, and I've created many projects with the use of powerful libraries like Redux. Currently I'm looking for a job as a Junior Front-end Developer or an Internship to gain extra money and specially to gain experience in tech 🤍.
Hope I can find my first job here as front-end developer, I heard this platform is very good for entry-level developers.
Here's my web portfolio and project that I am working now
https://michaelgatmaitan.netlify.app
