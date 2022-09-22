elemelon in
Sustainable SE jobs?
Hi there, I have an offer from a car manufacturer to help build their software platform. Alternatively, I have offers from a process mining and a retail company. However, I would actually like to be part of the solution to the urgent problems we face, not part of the problem.
Do you know any good software engineering gig at a sustainable company with competitive pay? Do you care?
I feel like I have to decide between good money and a good conscience. Given the current market, I will probably opt for the money, but if we all do that, who's gonna save the planet? 🤔
Cheers
surajmhetreData Engineer at Tempus
You think this planets which has existed for billions of years through all sorts of calamities and destructions, need a software engineer to be saved? Think for yourself first! That's all we can do as a software engineer! Cheers
9
vTK7mpL4CpXfnpSFbcBackend Software Engineer
This ^^
1
