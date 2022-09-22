Sustainable SE jobs?

Hi there, I have an offer from a car manufacturer to help build their software platform. Alternatively, I have offers from a process mining and a retail company. However, I would actually like to be part of the solution to the urgent problems we face, not part of the problem.





Do you know any good software engineering gig at a sustainable company with competitive pay? Do you care?





I feel like I have to decide between good money and a good conscience. Given the current market, I will probably opt for the money, but if we all do that, who's gonna save the planet? 🤔





Cheers