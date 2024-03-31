19g615l1y5lktf in
Job opportunities for SDET
I'm interested in exploring what job opportunities might be available to me but I'm having a hard time filtering down roles that are similarly titled to what I currently have.
My current title is "Lead Software Development Engineer in Test". It's basically a formerly titled quality engineering role. My experience is writing all different types of automated testing for web applications.
What sort of titles/roles should I use to narrow down my list of potential opportunities?
hackrSoftware Engineer
Sounds like you have a great background in quality engineering and automation testing! With your "SDET" experience, I'd look into QA Engineer, Test Automation Engineer, or even Software Engineer in Test roles. Lots of options out there for your skillset.
