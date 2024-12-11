Broc in
The end of Leetcode?
I've been thinking about Leetcode's place in a world with Copilot and AI assistants. For context, I'm a second year Software Engineer at a FinTech company, and I've spent a good amount of time grinding Leetcode like many of us have.
To be clear, I'm not here to debate whether Leetcode makes you a better programmer. If my goal was purely to become the most effective developer I could be, I wouldn't spend this much time on it. But my actual goal is to continue growing my career, and that means playing the hiring game whether I like it or not.
What's interesting now is that I can take any Leetcode problem, paste it into Copilot, and get a solution immediately. Sure, you could always find solutions online before AI, but this feels fundamentally different.
This brings me to my main question: Are these highly specific algorithm-solving skills going to carry the same weight as AI becomes ubiquitous in our development tools?
I'd be interested in hearing others' thoughts on this. Will technical interviews evolve beyond Leetcode, or is this format here to stay despite the rise of AI assistance?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
The most recent interview loop I did had a really simple coding exercise (rough implementation of something from the C library with constraints). The rest of the loop was verbal algorithm design (here is a function, talk me through how you would implement it - not allowed to write code!), a system design whiteboarding exercise, and a debugging exercise. Loops like this are the future IMO as they measure more of the full SDLC instead of just the coding aspect of it. Leetcode and DSA challenges have their place in some specific roles but a loop full of leetcode is just cargo culting at this point.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer
Can confirm. I know of some people who have been going through interview loops similar to what you describe and it definitely seems like the way moving forward.
