The end of Leetcode?

I've been thinking about Leetcode's place in a world with Copilot and AI assistants. For context, I'm a second year Software Engineer at a FinTech company, and I've spent a good amount of time grinding Leetcode like many of us have.







To be clear, I'm not here to debate whether Leetcode makes you a better programmer. If my goal was purely to become the most effective developer I could be, I wouldn't spend this much time on it. But my actual goal is to continue growing my career, and that means playing the hiring game whether I like it or not.





What's interesting now is that I can take any Leetcode problem, paste it into Copilot, and get a solution immediately. Sure, you could always find solutions online before AI, but this feels fundamentally different.





This brings me to my main question: Are these highly specific algorithm-solving skills going to carry the same weight as AI becomes ubiquitous in our development tools?





I'd be interested in hearing others' thoughts on this. Will technical interviews evolve beyond Leetcode, or is this format here to stay despite the rise of AI assistance?