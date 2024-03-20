Networking with More Senior Devs

Greetings, all.





What advice does everyone have for networking with more senior level (principal/lead/staff) developers and upper level technical management (directors, VPs, etc.)?





There are several individuals that I've identified (both internal to my company and within the larger, public, development community) that I believe I could learn from and would appreciate their advice and guidance. However, I've also learned that networking should be a give-and-take relationship. In other words, that it should be mutually beneficial, not just me seeking to gain from the other individual.





That being said, I'm not sure how to approach these individuals. I'm not sure what I have to offer that would be of benefit to them. The best I've been able to come up with is approach it as an informal, grab a cup of coffee type of interaction.