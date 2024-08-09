PM or SWE (new grads)





Hi! I just would like to get your insights on my job application strategy. Ivy League BA in CS and English, deciding whether I should apply to SWE in addition to PM new grad roles.





The downside of applying to both SWE and PM is:

SWE app is emotionally draining for me and I don't like lee code While I've been reaching out to ppl to get referrals for all the PM roles, it's just not possible to get referrals for all the SWE companies. So I need to apply to a lot SWE and that's time consuming too. I personally don't have a very strong cs credential compared to folks who are doing B.S. (not many classes, or projects) Like I get by in CS, I got As, but just not the biggest fan of coding. No internship in either PM or SWE, been on the research track, TAing, etc. I've done one Project Management back in 2021. As an international student, most likely will have to apply to big/at least medium tech companies. I feel like I stand a better chance to compete in the PM pool than SWE. (Double major, lots of leadership + some coding projects + referrals)





But if I don't land on a PM job, bc it's so saturated or sponsorship issues, having a SWE internship/full-time will at least improve my industry experience.





So my overarching question is: Should I just focus on PM application then?





Sorry for the super messy question, I'm trying to clarify my thoughts too. But any feedback will be greatly appreciated!! Thanks so much!











