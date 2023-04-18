Taki in
Node.js dev to C++/Go dev
I am currently a Node.js developer with 1.5
years of experience, but I am interested in transitioning to a role focused on writing performant low-level code, such as in HFT or other C++/Go roles. Is it too late to make this career shift, and what steps can I take to successfully make the transition? Is there even a demand for such roles?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
There is lots of demand for C++, but most of it is outside of "true" tech companies (defense, aerospace, automotive, anything with electronics/embedded devices). There's also IMO no shortage of supply. So just be aware you may end up with very average compensation especially at first. The pool of Go developers is pretty small compared to the demand, which I expect to grow due to increased adoption of kubernetes. At the moment however, my sense is a lot of Go devs are on the market due to layoffs. Last year, Go shops were hiring anyone with any systems programming experience; this year, even my 1 YOE with the language has gotten me very few call backs. How to transition? If you understand academically how memory is read/written in silicon, it should be pretty straightforward as both languages' memory models very closely resemble what actually goes on in hardware. If not, the first step is to understand what a pointer is, how it is used, and what the pitfalls of using them are. If you can grok that, you can be successful with these languages, then your next task is to convince an employer of that and get some professional experience.
0yoeSoftware Engineer
Gaming is also a huge demand of C++ if you are not into defense or embedded. God help you if you add 1ms of visible latency to the main game loop and the players find out.
