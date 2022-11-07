techSvy in
AWS hiring status in Germany
Has AWS frozen hiring in Germany? After my final negotiations with the recruiter, I'm waiting for formal offer letter for 3 weeks now. Wondering if the position is frozen? Any ideas?
7
1950
Sort by:
19g6vl1p98wuuData Science at Technical University of Munich
You should receive the offer anyway. Hiring freezes at amazon don't affect people who are already in the hiring process. Viel Glück!
1
techSvySoftware Engineer
Thank you ! Is it normal to see such delays?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,320