RSU grants at Google?

I know levels.fyi literally provides this exact information, but my manager is skeptical of the numbers available here. Can anyone working at Google confirm that the RSU grants are indeed yearly and not, say, one-offs such as when you get hired or when you get promoted or something? Can you e.g. share the last three years of RSU grants?





I'm at principal/distinguished level, so numbers from similarly leveled SDE's will make the most compelling argument, but really any longitudinal data points would be helpful.