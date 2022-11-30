User429 in
Are Object Oriented Design Interviews still a thing?
Wondering if its worth spending a large chunk of time to build knowledge and understand OOD questions or if its enough to just focus on coding interviews and system design interviews because I haven't heard much on the OOD front when it comes to big tech.
I could be completely wrong but i don't think it's asked as much so would like to optimise my time and maximise ROI.
Anyone have insight on this?
A good resource:
https://www.educative.io/courses/grokking-the-object-oriented-design-interview