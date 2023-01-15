Are most folks staying put at their company in this market?

I was considering looking for another job recently, but given the state of the market a lot of people have advised that it might not be the best time. But I was thinking about it another way – this is such a good time to lock in a good share price and get more equity in a company that you believe will rebound strongly.





I'm assuming most people are just latching onto their existing job, especially as companies start hiring freezes and worse, layoffs. The primary fear is that I'll join a company and then immediately get laid off after because I have no real sense for the internal situation.





Maybe I'll just give it a couple more months before really starting to interview after layoffs cooldown? Interested in others perspectives on this.