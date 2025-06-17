BrooklynBroke in  
Business Analyst  

Poll

OpenAI PPU's

OpenAI says they will make 10 billion or more in revenue. Do you think they will actually turn a profit, so the PPU's are actually worth something?

Select one

43 participants

1
715
Sort by:
12dzxc0jjfa00Software Engineer at Klarna 
They do regular tender offers already, so people can already liquidate their PPUs. They don't have to turn a profit for it to still be worth something but obviously the better they do, the more people are willing to pay for those PPUs.

About

Public

Tech

Members

775,306