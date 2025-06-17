BrooklynBroke in
Poll
OpenAI PPU's
OpenAI says they will make 10 billion or more in revenue. Do you think they will actually turn a profit, so the PPU's are actually worth something?
Select one
43 participants
1
715
Sort by:
12dzxc0jjfa00Software Engineer at Klarna
They do regular tender offers already, so people can already liquidate their PPUs. They don't have to turn a profit for it to still be worth something but obviously the better they do, the more people are willing to pay for those PPUs.
About
Public
Tech
Members
775,306