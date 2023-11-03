Two years at CV startup with no publications

In brief, I have a worked 2 years at a startup which reneged on allowing us to publish research. How much of a negative impact will this have on my career in ML? I have a master's degree in computer science in which I conducted research on ML/"AI" for computer vision applications within aerospace and no publications since then. My current startup is not related to aerospace.





Longer version:

For the past 2 years I have been working at a SAAS startup in a niche field. All the systems I've developed are within the scope of computer vision (CV). I've lead projects comprising a wide array of CV-technologies, from developing neural net architectures to developing image processing algorithms.





We had written some papers related to certain projects however the upper management wanted to delay submitting them. Now, management has decided that there is no value in publishing any of these articles as they are worried about exposing trade secrets.





How much of a negative impact will this have on my career in ML? Should I move away from this startup as soon as possible? The pay is somewhat higher than what others are offering in my area and the working conditions are incredibly relaxed.