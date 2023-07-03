Shannon Harvey in
Do majority of IT companies in the US offer stock-based compensation to their employees?
whitewolfNetworking
Well IT companies it's kind of split. If you look the majority of big tech will offer RSU or some sort of equity. But other companies like banks or Fintech will offer stocks as well but the overall ratio of companies say around 35 to 40 percent companies give stock or RSUs the rest don't.
