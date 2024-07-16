Anonymouse7 in  
Hardware Engineer  

Oracle IC5 role offer

Hi,

I have completed all my interviews for an oracle IC5 role and waiting to hear back - it went really well and by God's grace might get an offer soon.


I have a little over 15 years of experience, solid tech experience with 50 granted US patents and 50 more pending processing. Location is remote - TX. What would be a good package. Please advise on the base, stock grant and bonus that I should negotiate?


What are the pro/cons of stock grant vs bonus?


Please provide tips on how to negotiate once you get an initial offer.

Thanks.

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
https://www.levels.fyi/companies/oracle/salaries

