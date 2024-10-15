Ironman in
Is databricks safe to join? Or are there any layoffs happening? If yes, what is the severance pay?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
Databricks is most likely a safe company to join. Their product is very sticky for businesses and their company is comprised of some of the smartest in the industry. That being said, no company is immune to layoffs and I can't say for certain that Databricks won't have some. They had some minor layoffs back in 2023 but the CEO seems like. he wants to keep it all as lowkey as possible, so probably no huge layoffs of teams unless something goes really wrong.
