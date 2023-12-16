darklight in
What does it take to be hired by OpenAI and co. ?
I'm a fresh graduate and I have some experience training big (GNN) models on an academic (SLURM) cluster. I dabbled a bit with Deepspeed and Megatron-LM but only insofar as I got them working for what I wanted to do.
Although I did some academic research I have not published anything and nothing LLM related anyway.
What would a successful applicants profile look like?
Can you look up recent hires there on LinkedIn and see their trajectory? That will give you a better idea of what it takes
