Solidify your preparation with a mock interview. I can help with that.





I have some experience with tech interviews, as I have been on both sides of the table. Plus, I run a yt channel, where I have solved over 150 tech interview problems. I will not mention the channel name, because the idea is not to adverize it, but to justify my qualificarions.





Moreover, I will also record the session and post it on my channel, so others can leverage the experience. If you are interested, use the link below to book a movk interview slot. Also, if you are wondering, be certain that there will not be any charge for the mock interview. It is 100% free.

Good luck on your interview preparation.

https://calendly.com/d/z8y-nj6-5w3/60min

If you are currently preparing for a technical, Behavioral or System Design Interview. I am willing to help out with a mock interview.