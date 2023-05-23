19g615kyukh13p in
Solidify your preparation with a mock interview. I can help with that.
If you are currently preparing for a technical, Behavioral or System Design Interview. I am willing to help out with a mock interview.
I have some experience with tech interviews, as I have been on both sides of the table. Plus, I run a yt channel, where I have solved over 150 tech interview problems. I will not mention the channel name, because the idea is not to adverize it, but to justify my qualificarions.
Moreover, I will also record the session and post it on my channel, so others can leverage the experience.
If you are interested, use the link below to book a movk interview slot. Also, if you are wondering, be certain that there will not be any charge for the mock interview. It is 100% free.
Good luck on your interview preparation.
GoofygooberData Scientist
Cool just put some time on for Saturday, see you then 👍
2
19g615kyukh13pSolution Architect
Looking forward to seeing you as well
