CaleKaesar in  
Technical Writer  

CEO pay relative to median employee comp

Saw an interesting thread from Pragmatic Engineer about CEO pay ratio to median employee pay.


These are some of the lowest paid CEOs in tech companies for 2022, relative to their median employee comp.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FvvxNicWcAQdlT3?format=jpg&name=small


Full blog post here in case anyone was curious:

https://blog.pragmaticengineer.com/compensation-at-tech-companies/

pbs.twimg.com
6
3574
Sort by:
8675309WonderData Analyst  
CEO of Asana gets paid $1/year... COO of Asana gets paid .... $24M/year... https://www1.salary.com/ASANA-INC-Executive-Salaries.html
4

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,448