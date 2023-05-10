CaleKaesar in
CEO pay relative to median employee comp
Saw an interesting thread from Pragmatic Engineer about CEO pay ratio to median employee pay.
These are some of the lowest paid CEOs in tech companies for 2022, relative to their median employee comp.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FvvxNicWcAQdlT3?format=jpg&name=small
Full blog post here in case anyone was curious:
https://blog.pragmaticengineer.com/compensation-at-tech-companies/
6
3574
8675309WonderData Analyst
CEO of Asana gets paid $1/year... COO of Asana gets paid .... $24M/year... https://www1.salary.com/ASANA-INC-Executive-Salaries.html
