stealyoursamosa in
Plaid hiring freeze? Good time to join?
I am in talks with a recruiter as of yesterday.. but someother people said theres a hiring freeze. Is that true?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
A lot of companies announced 'hiring freeze' but are not in a true 100% freeze. They're still hiring senior / leadership / speciality roles. So, clarify with your recruiter. If you got contacted yesterday it's probably for that reason.
