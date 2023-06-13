Amazon referrals

19g617l2oqvnuy in
I was "hire pending fit" last year at Amazon. After some pushing I was able to find a team and get an offer. They wanted to downlevel me and I declined the offer.
Now I'm on the hunt again for Product Design roles, ideally L6. I know Amazon is in a bit of a hiring freeze, but it looks like there are still a few open roles. Can anyone refer me?
scoutteam12Technical Program Manager
Did they give you feedback on why they wanted to downlevel you? L6 at Amazon is their Senior Product Designer level, so just a tip as you're looking around at job titles, you'll want to make sure you aim for that.
19g617l2oqvnuyProduct Designer
Thank you for the heads up. I have over 10 YOE. I'll target Sr titled positions
