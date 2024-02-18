Junior EE offer

Hello, I have just revived this contract offer for 7 months full time. It’s paid hourly at $53 an hour. It’s in Pasadena California and it’s in the aerospace industry. I would be most a test and development roll for creating PCBs and testing them when they come in. I did get fortunate enough to say that there is full benefits heath vision dental and 401K. I would also have to commute about an hour each way. I was wondering if this is a valid offer, or if I’m low balled. Please tell me what you think. Also I know the company is smaller so I have no decided to share the actual name.