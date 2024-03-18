alexvl in
Job offers advice
I'm a frontend dev with almost 3 years of experience. I got two job offers and I'm a bit lost.
- The first of them is a frontend/fullstack position in a small startup (<10 employees) where I'll have the opportunity to learn about different aspects of software engineering, not only frontend (such as backend, cloud, ML/AI...). The "problem" here is that I'll have little mentoring on frontend.
- The last one is a frontend position on a established company of the retail sector. Here I'll be limited to frontend but I'll be surrounded by engineers with tons of experience and I'll have much more mentoring.
With the rise of AI maybe it's a good option to go for the first but I'm not sure... Could you give me any advice on what should I do?
3
1950
rahmed20222Testing (SDET)
I would say go with the established one but startups usually have high sets of expectations and you will be working a lot. Plus there will be little more job security for the established company
1
