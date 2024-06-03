19g618l2gwwp1w in
Is it realistic to expect to get a job with a director title in a different company after working as a staff engineer ?
I am looking to switch and get a vertical move. How realistic is it to expect to move up as a director of software qa , automation and release management with my credentials. If I can , how would I go about it?
Have a team of 14 that reports to me directly or indirectly in 5 countries
12+ years of experience
Experience with Python, js , c# and robot framework
Currently managing all projects in a BU for a semi conductor robotics company from software testing, automation and release management perspective
I do only managerial work now, vision, roadmap, project management , automation feature planning , automation tool development ownership and customer liason for quality compliance
Current title staff engineer
TC 180k
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
You say you only do managerial work now, but your title is that of an IC. Unless you have previous roles in your resume with "manager" in the title, I would expect your resume to get consistently screened out IMO. Most companies want to hire directors with considerable management experience already, so that's the main thing your resume needs to sell them on. It would be a lot easier to jump to director from staff eng internally.
2
HowardSheSoftware Engineering Manager
Yeah I think the key is going to be to find the right company. Most larger companies want that experience before they hire a director, but I've seen smaller companies and startups willing to take on the risk and uplevel staff level ICs to it.
