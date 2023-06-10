yearZero in  
Software Engineer  

Request for Feedback on Senior Software Engineer Offer in Vancouver(remote)

Hello,

I hope everyone is doing well. I’m in the process of negotiating an offer for a Senior Software Engineer role at a start up based in US and would really appreciate your insights and advice.

The offer is in CAD as I will be working remotely from Canada (BC).

Here’s the initial offer:

 • Base Salary: CAD $145,000
 • Annual Bonus: CAD $10,000 (paid quarterly - details about performance metrics or recurrence aren’t specified yet)
 • Equity/Stock Options: Not included in the initial offer.
 • Health and Wellness Benefits: Not detailed in the initial offer.
 • Other Perks/Benefits: Not mentioned in the initial offer.

I’m genuinely interested in this role and the company, and my goal is to establish a compensation package that aligns with industry standards and allows me to fully contribute.

I would greatly appreciate your thoughts, advice, or any insights you could provide. 
How would you approach this negotiation? Any feedback would be truly appreciated!

Thanks in advance for your help!
5
1894
StagmeisterWeb Development (Front-End)  
155K is a pretty solid base.
