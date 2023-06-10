Request for Feedback on Senior Software Engineer Offer in Vancouver(remote)

Hello,





I hope everyone is doing well. I’m in the process of negotiating an offer for a Senior Software Engineer role at a start up based in US and would really appreciate your insights and advice.





The offer is in CAD as I will be working remotely from Canada (BC).





Here’s the initial offer:





• Base Salary: CAD $145,000

• Annual Bonus: CAD $10,000 (paid quarterly - details about performance metrics or recurrence aren’t specified yet)

• Equity/Stock Options: Not included in the initial offer.

• Health and Wellness Benefits: Not detailed in the initial offer.

• Other Perks/Benefits: Not mentioned in the initial offer.





I’m genuinely interested in this role and the company, and my goal is to establish a compensation package that aligns with industry standards and allows me to fully contribute.





I would greatly appreciate your thoughts, advice, or any insights you could provide.

How would you approach this negotiation? Any feedback would be truly appreciated!





Thanks in advance for your help!