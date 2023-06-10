yearZero in
Request for Feedback on Senior Software Engineer Offer in Vancouver(remote)
Hello,
I hope everyone is doing well. I’m in the process of negotiating an offer for a Senior Software Engineer role at a start up based in US and would really appreciate your insights and advice.
The offer is in CAD as I will be working remotely from Canada (BC).
Here’s the initial offer:
• Base Salary: CAD $145,000
• Annual Bonus: CAD $10,000 (paid quarterly - details about performance metrics or recurrence aren’t specified yet)
• Equity/Stock Options: Not included in the initial offer.
• Health and Wellness Benefits: Not detailed in the initial offer.
• Other Perks/Benefits: Not mentioned in the initial offer.
I’m genuinely interested in this role and the company, and my goal is to establish a compensation package that aligns with industry standards and allows me to fully contribute.
I would greatly appreciate your thoughts, advice, or any insights you could provide.
How would you approach this negotiation? Any feedback would be truly appreciated!
Thanks in advance for your help!
155K is a pretty solid base.
155K is a pretty solid base.
1
