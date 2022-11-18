Coconut360 in
Best company work for mid level engineers
I have two years of SWE experience. I want to make more money by moving to another company. What company will offer a good compensation with balanced work. Any recommendations.
jossaaySoftware Engineer
Where are you working now? What's the problem aside from comp I guess?
1
Coconut360Software Engineer
I’m at a fintech company. There’s no real issue, but I won’t be making more money staying at my current company
