Help with resume or referral for Product Management Jobs!

Looking for a product manager job and having trouble with cold resume submissions.





Quick about me:

- I have around 3 years experience as an internal product manager

- Have worked on high visibility projects for senior leadership (hard to quantify impact on some of these things tbh but every project was high sensitivity)

- Expert relationship builder, has always been my strength to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, engineers, and comms partners.

- Consistently pulled to work on special projects by senior management in addition to normal roles and responsibilities

- Have got the basics of product management down like user stories, roadmapping, feature prioritization, stakeholder management, product comms, etc

- Certainly lack B2B/B2C experience (and unsure if I can get that within the company, hence why I am looking externally)

- Looking to move into a tech/software company or a startup

- open to remote or onsite (based in Los Angeles)





Would anyone be able to help with a referral to and Product or Program Manager jobs?