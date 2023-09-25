Help with resume or referral for Product Management Jobs!
Looking for a product manager job and having trouble with cold resume submissions.
Quick about me:
- I have around 3 years experience as an internal product manager
- Have worked on high visibility projects for senior leadership (hard to quantify impact on some of these things tbh but every project was high sensitivity)
- Expert relationship builder, has always been my strength to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, engineers, and comms partners.
- Consistently pulled to work on special projects by senior management in addition to normal roles and responsibilities
- Have got the basics of product management down like user stories, roadmapping, feature prioritization, stakeholder management, product comms, etc
- Certainly lack B2B/B2C experience (and unsure if I can get that within the company, hence why I am looking externally)
- Looking to move into a tech/software company or a startup
- open to remote or onsite (based in Los Angeles)
Would anyone be able to help with a referral to and Product or Program Manager jobs?