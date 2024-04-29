workingthrulife in  
Electrical Engineering  

Amazon SDE1 offer Student program

I have received an offer from Amazon lab126 for SDE1 Sunnyvale office

BP - 149000

Sign-on bonus year 1 - 46000

RSUs - 128K


I was talking to them about negotiating but they denied. Do they negotiate on the compensation for people joining through Student Programs?

mashCoderComputer Science  
Yo how did you get an offer right now? I heard Amazon is still in hiring freeze for freshers. Did you have an internship that transitioned into full time or was it a direct apply on the website?
