Accept Microsoft support role to eventually transition to Dev?

Got pretty much bait and switched on a job posting recently.

Thought I was applying to a production engineer/SRE role at Microsoft but turns out its a pretty heavily support-focused role with what looks like generic IT responsibilities. I got the offer, and it is a level 61 reliability engineer role for Azure.





I have about 5 YoE as a backend Dev / SRE. I am a super passionate programmer and really want to progress my career in software engineering/SRE and eventually become a principal IC.

I've found it quite common that companies label a role as "SRE" but it turns out it's just IT operations, or some cases glorified IT work. I am super tired of this being the case in my career, and I am very disinterested in becoming a better IT Engineer.





Just looking for some opinions or advice in regards in this situation. I don't want to do the job, but I am tempted by the prestige, benefits, and future career potential that Microsoft has to offer. I am leaning towards accepting this role, putting in 1 year of solid work, and then looking to transition internally somewhere where I can go back to actually coding and doing what I am passionate about.





Is this line of thinking too optimistic? Am I delusional to think I could do 1 year in this field, then transition to a 61/62 role as a backend dev or "true" SRE ?